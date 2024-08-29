Second nuke-powered submarine Arighat to be commissioned today

NEW DELHI: India prepares to add strength to underwater strategic capability with the second nuclear propulsion submarine of the Arihant Class slated to be commissioned on Thursday.

Sources confirmed that Indian Naval Ship (INS) Arighat is slated to commission at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in the presence of senior military leadership.

The INS Arihant is the first of the five Arihant class attack submarines developed indigenously and is seen as an important component of India’s nuclear triad. The submarine is of 6,000-tonne displacement with a length of 110 metres and a breadth of 11 metres. These submarines are designed to carry K4 and K15 submarine-launched ballistic missiles.