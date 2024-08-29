Security personnel clash with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

NARAYANPUR: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites early Thursday morning along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh. The gunfight began around 8 a.m. in the Maad forest area, which straddles the inter-district border.

A senior police official reported that the intermittent exchange of fire was still ongoing. The joint team of security personnel involved in the action is reported to be safe. Further details on the incident are awaited, the official added.