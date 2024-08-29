Nation

Security personnel clash with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

An ongoing gunfight erupted early Thursday between security forces and Naxalites in the Maad forest area, with the joint team of security personnel reported safe.
Chhattisgarh: A senior police official reported that the intermittent exchange of fire was still ongoing.
Chhattisgarh: A senior police official reported that the intermittent exchange of fire was still ongoing.File Photo
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NARAYANPUR: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites early Thursday morning along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh. The gunfight began around 8 a.m. in the Maad forest area, which straddles the inter-district border.

A senior police official reported that the intermittent exchange of fire was still ongoing. The joint team of security personnel involved in the action is reported to be safe. Further details on the incident are awaited, the official added.

Clash
naxalites
security personnel

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com