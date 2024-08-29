'Spoke against BJP, not protesting doctors': Mamata Banerjee alleges disinformation campaign

Addressing a rally organised by the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, Banerjee had on Wednesday urged the agitating junior doctors of Bengal to urgently consider returning to duty and said she doesn't want to lodge FIRs against the striking doctors in consideration of their future careers.

Agitating doctors interpreted the chief minister's remark as a "veiled threat" and rejected her appeal to join work.

Targeting the BJP, Mamata said that she spoke against the BJP as they are threatening democracy and trying to create anarchy in West Bengal.

"I have spoken against the BJP. I have spoken against them because, with the support of the Government of India, they are threatening the democracy in our state and trying to create anarchy. With support from the Centre, they are trying to create lawlessness, and I have raised my voice against them," Banerjee said.

The Bengal CM also clarified that the phrase ("phonsh kara") that she used in her speech on August 28 was a quote from Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa Deva.

"The legendary saint had said that occasionally there is need to raise one's voice. When there are crimes and criminal offences, voice of protest has to be raised. My speech on that point was a direct allusion to the great Ramakrishnite saying," she said.

The West Bengal CM on Wednesday condemned the BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' and called it an attempt to "defame" Bengal. She had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using his party to cause a fire in Bengal over the Kolkata woman doctor rape and murder incident.

"Some people think this is Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh; they speak like us and share our culture. But remember, Bangladesh is a separate country, and India is a separate country. Modi Babu is using his party to cause fire here. If you burn Bengal, Assam, North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi too shall burn! We will topple your chair," Mamata Banerjee said.

The remarks from the West Bengal Chief Minister ignited criticism from BJP Chief Ministers.