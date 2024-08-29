Storm of uncertainty for Indian students abroad

These changes come at a time when the UK is attempting to balance its need for skilled workers with growing domestic pressures to reduce immigration. Indian students, who make up a substantial portion of the international student population in the UK, are now faced with a dilemma: Is the UK still a viable option for long-term career prospects?

The uncertainty is further compounded by the UK government’s announcement that, effective from January 2024, dependent visas will no longer be allowed for all international students except for PhD and postgraduate research students. Additionally, work visas will only be granted to international students after they have completed their programs and secured a job with a start date post-course completion. These changes are causing significant anxiety among Indian students and their families, who are now questioning whether the UK remains a favorable destination for higher education.

Australia’s Foreign Student Cap

Australia has also taken steps to limit the number of foreign students. The Australian government recently announced a cap on the intake of international students, following a series of policy changes that have made it more expensive and difficult for students to study there. Visa fees have more than doubled, and the government has pledged to close loopholes that previously allowed students to extend their stay indefinitely.

Australia’s plans involve setting enrolment caps for universities and imposing new housing construction mandates to accommodate the growing student population. International students are also facing stricter English language requirements, and visa rejections are becoming more frequent. With visa application fees now doubled to A$1,600, Australia has become one of the most costly destinations for international students.

These moves are seen as part of a broader effort to ensure that the benefits of Australia’s education sector do not come at the expense of the local population. Rising living costs and pressure on public services have led to calls for a more controlled approach to immigration. For Indian students, who have traditionally viewed Australia as a top destination for higher education, this shift is disheartening.

What Lies Ahead?

The global landscape for international students, particularly those from India, is undergoing a dramatic transformation. Economic pressures, local anxieties, and political considerations are converging to reshape immigration policies in ways that could have long-lasting impacts.

Maheshwar Peri, a thought leader in Indian higher education and entrepreneurship, and the founder of Careers360, believes that the changes are unlikely to impact genuine Indian students pursuing higher studies at reputed universities.

"In most countries, it is some universities and some agents that have been red-flagged. These agents were misleading Indian students with the carrot of a guaranteed job and potential immigration," says Peri. He adds that the policies are meant to control immigration through enrollment in educational facilities and that students must be wary of universities and agents. "Countries will become more cautious as job markets tighten and demand for jobs for locals becomes vocal. We should be prepared for all the consequences of loosening our control on educational agents cheating students and sending them to suspicious educational institutions,” says Peri.

Mayank Sharma, Senior Vice-President of Physics Wallah (PW), acknowledges the challenges but remains optimistic. He notes that while the tightening of immigration policies in Canada, the UK, and Australia is causing significant anxiety among Indian students and their families, these changes may benefit those aiming for master’s, doctoral, and professional programs. Graduates from these programs can avail themselves three-year post-study work permits, potentially aiding their path to permanent residency.

The Canadian Context

In Canada, the introduction of an intake cap on international student permit applications for 2024 will result in approximately 364,000 approved study permits, a decline of 35% from 2023. Additionally, stricter requirements like the provincial attestation letter (PAL) and increased Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) amounts—from C$10,000 to C$20,635—are expected to limit the number of Indian students, particularly those pursuing undergraduate studies. However, these changes may benefit students aiming for advanced degrees, as they can still avail themselves of extended post-study work permits, enhancing their prospects for permanent residency.

The UK’s Tightening Grip

In the UK, the new restrictions on dependent visas and the requirement for students to secure a job before obtaining a work visa post-study are creating uncertainties. The Migration Advisory Committee's review of the Graduate Route, published in May 2024, recommended maintaining the current policy, allowing students (excluding PhD or other doctoral students) to work in the UK for up to two years after completing their studies, while PhD and other doctoral students can work for up to three years. This offers some relief for Indian students aiming to study in the UK, but the road ahead remains challenging.

Australia’s Tougher Requirements

In Australia, the introduction of stricter Genuine Student (GS) requirements, increased mandated savings—up to A$29,710 (roughly ₹16.3 lakh)—and limited work hours, capped at 48 hours per fortnight during study terms, are making it more challenging for Indian students. However, the resumption of TOEFL acceptance for visa purposes is a positive development. Overall, these changes are complicating the path to education and potential permanent residency, leading students to reconsider their options or focus on alternative destinations.

Driving Factors and Future Impacts

The tightening of immigration policies in these countries is driven by several factors, including the need to control the inflow of international students, concerns about the misuse of student visas, and the desire to prioritize skilled migrants who can contribute to the local economy. In Canada, the cap on international student permits is likely aimed at managing the high volume of applications and ensuring that the influx of students does not strain public services and infrastructure. The UK’s restrictions on dependent visas and the focus on post-study employment are likely responses to concerns about the misuse of student visas and the need to ensure that international students contribute to the economy through skilled work. Australia’s increased financial requirements and stricter GS assessments may be aimed at filtering out those who might not genuinely intend to study or have the financial means to support themselves.

These changes are impacting Indian students by making the process of studying abroad more challenging and uncertain. The increased financial and administrative hurdles may deter some students from applying, while others might be forced to consider alternative countries with more favorable policies. Additionally, the focus on skilled migrants means that students need to be strategic about their field of study. Ensuring that they are acquiring in-demand skills that will make them attractive candidates for post-study work opportunities and, eventually, permanent residency.

A Positive Outlook

While these changes might initially seem challenging, they are ultimately for the long-term benefit of students. By prioritizing skilled migrants and enforcing stricter requirements, these countries are creating an environment where students who are truly dedicated to their education and career goals can thrive.

For Indian students, this means that those who invest in acquiring in-demand skills and are serious about their academic and professional pursuits will have a better chance of succeeding in these countries. The focus on quality over quantity in the student visa process ensures that graduates are well-equipped to contribute to the local economy, which can enhance their prospects for post-study work opportunities and permanent residency. In the long run, these policies are designed to help students build successful careers abroad, making the investment in their education even more worthwhile.

Navigating the Storm

For Indian students, the dream of studying abroad now comes with significant uncertainty. As governments in Canada, the UK, and Australia continue to recalibrate their immigration policies, students are left in a precarious position, forced to navigate a complex and rapidly changing environment. The once-clear pathways to education and career success abroad are now fraught with challenges, leaving many to wonder if the dream is still worth pursuing.

Yet, for those who are determined and strategic in their approach, the opportunity to study abroad remains viable. By focusing on acquiring the skills and qualifications that are in demand, Indian students can still find success in these countries, despite the tightening of immigration policies. The journey may be more complex, but with careful planning and perseverance, the dream of building a future abroad is still within reach.