UGC empowers universities for SWAYAM Exams

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced a new framework that allows universities to conduct examinations for courses offered through the SWAYAM platform, marking a significant shift in how online learning assessments are managed.

This move is part of the UGC's broader initiative to make academic credit acquisition through online platforms more accessible and flexible for students.

Previously, end-term proctored examinations for SWAYAM courses were administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL). Under the newly established framework, students who complete SWAYAM courses will have the option to take their exams at their respective universities, providing them with greater convenience and support.