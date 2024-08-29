University of Southampton receives approval for Indian campus

NEW DELHI: The University of Southampton has been granted a license by the Indian government to establish its first full-fledged campus in India, marking a significant milestone for UK universities. The new University of Southampton Delhi NCR campus will be the inaugural comprehensive international campus in India. This license, awarded by the University Grants Commission, sets the stage for the campus's planning and development.

During a function held on Thursday, the Ministry of Education described the approval as "a step forward towards realizing the goal of 'internationalization at home' as envisioned in the NEP 2020." The Minister of Education highlighted the growing interest among globally renowned higher education institutions in collaborating with top Indian universities and tapping into India’s potential as a future global education and talent hub.

"Establishing campuses of foreign universities in India and Indian HEIs abroad is not just about expanding educational opportunities; it's about creating a vibrant ecosystem of research, knowledge exchange, and global collaboration,"said Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education.

He said that the educational institutions across countries have a responsibility to produce 'global citizens' with a global ethos who can provide solutions to global challenges.

I extend my heartiest congratulations to the management of the University of Southampton for further strengthening India-UK relations by opening its campus in India. I also take this opportunity to invite other top institutions from around the world to come to India. As a 'Vishwa-Bandhu,' India is committed to fulfilling its global responsibilities and building a brighter future for education, innovation, and progress," he added.

Mark E. Smith, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Southampton, emphasised the global significance of this development, stating, "In the 21st century, no university can truly be global without engaging with India. Our goal is to create a campus that contributes social value and economic impact to both India and our university by combining Southampton’s renowned educational and research capabilities with the dynamic talent of India."

The University of Southampton has had a longstanding partnership with India since the 1970s and established an India Centre in 2022. The Delhi NCR campus will build on these ties by expanding research collaborations and educational opportunities. It will offer Southampton’s top 100 degree programs locally, providing the same high-quality education as in the UK.

The campus will integrate seamlessly with the University of Southampton's global network, ensuring that students in India receive the same degree and experience as those in the UK. With over 50 years of active engagement in India, the University has developed deep and mutually beneficial partnerships. The new campus will further these connections by enhancing research collaboration, extending teaching partnerships, facilitating two-way student and staff mobility, and ensuring local civic and community engagement.