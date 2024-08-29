Uttarakhand: Landslides wreak havoc in villages, families displaced

DEHRADUN: A series of land submergence and landslides triggered by rains have led to the displacement and migration of people from many districts of Uttarakhand. The situation has worsened in Gopeshwar and Tehri, where landslides and soil erosion have threatened human life and property.

Reports from district headquarters said in Gopeshwar’s Kinjhani village, at least 60 families are forced to abandon their homes and seek shelter in safer areas. Similarly, 31 families are affected in Tehri’s Bhilangana block.

Cracks have appeared in the fields of Kinjhani village’s lower areas, causing loss of agricultural land. Fourteen affected families are currently living in schools, while 44 families have moved to their relatives’ homes. According to reports from the district headquarters, a sudden landslide at Varunavat mountain has sent shockwaves through Uttarkashi, where residents are once again on high alert after the mountain’s deadly 2003 landslide that altered the town’s landscape. On Tuesday night, large boulders began falling from the hill towards residential areas, causing panic among locals.

The incident has brought back painful memories of the 2003 landslide, which remained active for an extended period. The fresh landslide has raised concerns among residents, who are now living in dread.

Tehri district disaster management officer Brijesh Bhatt told this newspaper that the authorities have deployed teams in the affected areas for people’s safety. “However, in the disaster-hit Ghuttu area of Bhilangana block in Ghansali, cracks have appeared in several houses due to landslides in Kanijau and Bhatgaon areas of Maidu gram panchayat,” said DDMO Bhatt.