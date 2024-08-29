Vice Admiral CR Praveen Nair takes charge as new Commandant of Indian Naval Academy

NEW DELHI: A new Commandant of the Indian Navy's premier training institution, the Indian Naval Academy (INA), assumed charge on Thursday. The Indian Navy (IN) said, "Vice Admiral CR Praveen Nair took over as Commandant" He succeeded Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty.

“The Flag Officer was commissioned into the Indian Navy (IN) on 01 July 1991. A Surface Warfare officer, he specialised in Communications and Electronic Warfare. An alumnus of Defence Services Staff College Wellington and US Naval War College, at Newport, USA, the Flag Officer holds an M.Phil. in Defence and Strategic Studies from Mumbai University,” the Navy said.

The officer has served as the Signal Communication Officer onboard various IN ships, as the Fleet Electronic Warfare Officer and thereafter as the Fleet Communications Officer of the Western Fleet. He was also the Fleet Operations Officer of the Eastern Fleet from 2018 - 2019.

The Flag officer has commanded the missile corvette INS Kirch, commissioned Guided Missile Destroyer INS Chennai and the Indian Navy's largest warship, Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya.