6 GRP officials suspended for thrashing Dalit woman, grandkid in MP’s katni

BHOPAL: GRP police station’s woman in-charge, in-charge head constable and four cops have been suspended after a 2023 video went viral. It showed the torture of a Dalit woman and her teenaged grandson by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel in Katni district.

In the video which was posted by former MP CM Kamal Nath on social media platform X on Wednesday evening, a woman and her 15-year-old grandson are seen being forcibly pulled by GRP personnel.

The 2.59-second-long clip is ostensibly shot at GRP-Katni police station. In the video, a woman police officer is seen pulling the scheduled caste woman (aged around 55) by her hair and beating her with a lathi. The woman cop subsequently is seen assaulting the woman’s minor grandson in the same manner, before at least five male GRP personnel are seen holding the minor tightly and then beating him ruthlessly with a lathi on the hips, back and legs. At the end of the video, the tortured minor is seen narrating the incident.

“We were brought to Katni GRP police station by cops enquiring for my father, who is a poor labourer, but has been implicated in false cases of theft,” the boy said in the video.