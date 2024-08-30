After heavy rains and floods, Gujarat faces cyclone threat

AHMEDABAD: Even as severe rainfall continued to devastate various parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone alert on Friday.

A deep depression over the Gujarat coast is set to advance westward into the Arabian Sea, where it is anticipated to strengthen into a cyclone, the IMD said.

This warning comes as flooding across western India, triggered by relentless rains, has already claimed at least 36 lives and displaced more than 32,000 people. and around 1,200 have been rescued from flood-impacted regions within the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about a deep depression over the Kutch region that could intensify into Cyclone Asna, a rare August storm.

This developing system, currently churning over the Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat, is expected to move over the Arabian Sea by Friday and head towards the Oman coast.

If it intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone Asna, following a suggestion from Pakistan. This would be an unusual occurrence, as only three cyclonic storms have formed over the Arabian Sea in August from 1891 to 2023.