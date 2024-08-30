'Aravalli' engines to power new multi-role helicopters for Indian Armed Forces

IMRH is a new 13-ton multi-role helicopter designed by HAL to meet the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. A naval version, the 12.5-ton DBMRH, is also being developed for the Indian Navy. The engines will be designed to operate in the diverse and challenging environments in which these helicopters get deployed. Future extension to the civil market for offshore operations, utility, VVIP transport etc., is also planned.

C B Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge), HAL stated, "This partnership with SAFHAL marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards achieving technological self-reliance in India's aerospace & defence sector. The collaboration will not only ensure the operational capabilities of the IMRH and DBMRH platforms but also contribute to the broader goal of indigenous development of critical defence technologies."

Cedric Goubet, CEO of Safran Helicopter Engines, said, "We are extremely proud to collaborate with HAL on this strategic project, capitalizing on 25 years of successful partnership between Safran and HAL. With this project, we are enriching the collaboration with HAL as well as the strategic relationship between India and France. Our combined expertise and resources will ensure the success of the IMRH and DBMRH programs, while contributing to the growth of India's aerospace & defence sector. Together we remain fully dedicated to our customers in India.”

SAFHAL, a joint venture between Safran Helicopter Engines SAS and HAL, is dedicated to the design, development, production, sales and support of new generation helicopter engines in India. It marks a significant milestone in India's aerospace and defence sector, aiming to enhance the nation's Aatmanirbharta in helicopter engine technology.

Safran Helicopter Engines has been HAL’s partner of choice for powering its helicopters, starting with the Artouste engines used in Cheetah and Chetak, followed by the Shakti engine and its variants powering the ALH, LCH and LUH. The present collaboration elevates this time-tested relationship to the next level through the joint design and development of modern state-of-the-art helicopter engines intended for application in Medium Lift Helicopters.