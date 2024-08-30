'Bow my head at his feet and apologise': PM Modi on Chhatrapati Shivaji statue collapse

PALGHAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apologised to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the collapse of the warrior king's statue in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.
"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king. For us, he is our deity. Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity," Modi said, after laying the foundation stone of the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra's Palghar district.
Modi had unveiled the statue in December last year during the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg district. The statue collapsed on Monday.
"The moment I landed here, I first apologised to Shivaji Maharaj over the statue collapse. I also apologise to the people who were hurt by the collapse," he said.
These are Modi's first remarks after the statue collapsed at the coastal Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg district.
The statue was aimed at honouring the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj towards maritime defence.
The collapse of the statue sparked a state-wide outrage, with the opposition targeting the government and accusing it of insulting Shivaji Maharaj.
After laying the foundation stone for Vadhvan Port, Modi addressed the gathering in Palghar. During the event, he spoke of the Maratha king and the maritime opportunities that lie ahead for Maharashtra.
"Owing to its coasts, Maharashtra has centuries-old connection to international trade. Today is a historic day in India's journey towards progress," he said.
"A developed Maharashtra is an essential part of the resolve for a Developed India," Modi said, "Therefore, over the past 10 years, we have taken continuous major decisions for Maharashtra's progress."
A whopping Rs 76,000 crore has been earmarked for Vadhvan port, located near Dahanu town in Palghar district. It will provide direct connectivity to international shipping routes, reducing transit times and costs.
Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure, the port will feature deep berths, efficient cargo handling facilities, and modern port management systems.
The port is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses, and contribute to the overall economic development of the region.
The project incorporates sustainable development practices, with a focus on minimising environmental impact and adhering to stringent ecological standards.
Once operational, the port will enhance India's maritime connectivity and further strengthen its position as a global trade hub.
Modi also launched the Rs 360 crore National Roll Out of Vessel Communication and Support system, under which one lakh transponders will be installed in a phased manner on mechanised and motorised fishing vessels in 13 coastal states and Union Territories.
The vessel communication and support system is an indigenous technology developed by ISRO. The system will help in establishing two-way communication while fishermen are at sea and during rescue operations.
Modi also laid the foundation stone for important fishery infrastructure projects, including development, upgradation and modernization of fishing harbours, fish landing centres and construction of fish markets.