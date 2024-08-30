'Bow my head at his feet and apologise': PM Modi on Chhatrapati Shivaji statue collapse

PALGHAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apologised to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the collapse of the warrior king's statue in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king. For us, he is our deity. Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity," Modi said, after laying the foundation stone of the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Modi had unveiled the statue in December last year during the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg district. The statue collapsed on Monday.

"The moment I landed here, I first apologised to Shivaji Maharaj over the statue collapse. I also apologise to the people who were hurt by the collapse," he said.

These are Modi's first remarks after the statue collapsed at the coastal Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg district.

The statue was aimed at honouring the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj towards maritime defence.

The collapse of the statue sparked a state-wide outrage, with the opposition targeting the government and accusing it of insulting Shivaji Maharaj.