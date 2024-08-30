Chhattisgarh govt announces interest-free loans for students from Maoist-affected districts

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government announced to offer interest-free loans for technical and professional courses taken by economically weaker students who hail from the Maoist-affected districts.

The benefit of the initiative on interest-free loans will be applicable only for students whose family has a gross annual income of up to Rs two lakh.

The new scheme named ‘Mukhyamantri Ucch Siksha Rinn Byaj Anudan Yojna’ will be extended to students pursuing various technical and professional courses.

The maximum loan amount under the given scheme will be Rs 4 lakh and the various studies in which the students can enrol include 35 technical and other professional courses at the diploma, graduate and post-graduate level.

The eligible students from the Maoist-affected districts of Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Jashpur, Kanker, Koriya, Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon, Sarguja, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Gariyaband, Balod, Sukma, Kondagaon and Balrampur, will be entitled to interest-free education loans for the given courses under the new scheme, the officials said.

The students belonging to poor families and native of the districts not having the impact or presence of left-wing extremism will also get the benefits of the new initiative at only a one percent interest rate.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has instructed the collectors to ensure the maximum number of students who are deserving should access the benefit of the scheme. “There should be special campaigns to promulgate the yojana among students, particularly in Maoist-affected districts of the state”, the CM told the collectors.