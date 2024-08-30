'Feel like vomiting' after sitting next to NCP ministers at Cabinet meetings: Sena's Tanaji Sawant

"Even if we sit next to each other in the cabinet, I feel like vomiting after coming out," Sawant said.

The BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP are partners in the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state.

NCP spokesperson and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Amol Mitkari condemned Sawant's remark and asked whether it was the responsibility of only his party to keep the alliance intact.

Sawant has made remarks in the past that have hurt the NCP, he said.

"We are quiet only to maintain the coalition dharma," Mitkari said.

It is only the chief minister who can "treat" his nausea, the NCP leader added.