Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP, claims Jharkhand govt put him under surveillance

RANCHI: Former Jharkhand Chief Minster Champai Soren on Friday joined the BJP along with his supporters during an event organised in Ranchi.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Chief Minister Arjun Munda, State President Babulal Marandi, and others were present on the stage on this occasion.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that BJP will be strengthened with the arrival of Champai Soren; Tiger is still alive.

Targeting Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, he said that JMM has now become a party of husband-wife and brokers.

At the same time, Champai Soren said “I am pure at heart, I never thought that I would be spied on. A spy was placed behind the person who fought for Jharkhand. After that day we decided to join the party and serve the public.”

"I nurtured JMM with my sweat and blood but was humiliated and insulted. I am compelled to join the BJP. I am now proud to be a member of the world's largest political party. I was not in a position to tolerate humiliation and snooping," Champai Soren said.