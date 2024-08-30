NITI Ayog shows the way to make India self-reliant in edible oil production

NEW DELHI: In order to make India self-reliant in edible oil production, NITI Ayog has recommended a slew of measures including the increasing of acreage of Palm oil plantation, convert cereal growing region into oilseeds, convert rice fallow area into oilseeds crops and use of better quality of seeds to bridge the yield gap.

At present, India meets nearly 60% of its edible oil demand through imports of 16.47 million tons of edible oils valued at Rs. 1.38 lakh cores every year. However, rest of demand is fulfilled through the domestic production of various oilseeds like Mustard, Groundnut, Sesame, and cotton oils.

NITI Ayog, on August 30, released a report titled "Pathways and strategies for accelerating growth in edible oils towards the goal of atmanirbharta" by Suman Bery, Vice-Chairman, in the presence of Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member, NITI Aayog.

The report highlights that over the past decades, per capita consumption of edible oil in the country has seen a dramatic rise, reaching 19.7 kg/year whereas the average per capita consumption of developed countries is 25.3kg/years. The report analyzed three different scenarios to assess the demand-supply gaps in 2030 and 2047.

The report found that the demand-supply gap is projected to be 22.3 million metric tonnes (MT) by 2030 and 15.20 MT by 2047 when consumption is capped at 25.3kg per capita. Further, if the consumption is capped at 40.3 kg per capita, the gap widens to 29.5 MT by 2030 and 40 MT by 2047.

Meanwhile, based on another Household Approach’, projections indicate a smaller demand-supply gap of 14.1 MT and 5.9 MT by 2030 and 2047, respectively.

India annually consumes around 25 million tonnes of edible oil. As per regional cuisine preference, North and East India consume mustard oil, south India consume mostly coconut oil, West India consume groundnut oil and Rajasthan consume Sesame oil.

Through “Operation Golden Flow”, India had met its 94 percent requirement of edible oil through its domestic production till 1994. Then after, it has declined due to import of cheap Palm oil.

How to mitigate gap in the supply of oilseeds

Promoting oilseeds on potential areas lost to cereals cultivation can add 7.36 MT of oilseed production. Utilizing one-third of the rice fallow area in ten states in India could be used for oilseed cultivation by 3.12 MT.

Adoption of good quality seeds to bridge the yield gap from 12% in castor to 96% in sunflower can contribute to the country's domestic oilseed production by 17.4 MT. Rice bran offers an estimated potential of 1.9 MT of edible oil. Plantation of Palm oil can potentially increase a staggering 34.4 MT of edible oil.