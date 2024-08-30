Spillover in India likely as once-banned outfit makes a comeback in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing political turmoil and instability, Bangladesh is facing another challenge — the rapidly increasing influence of Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT), which is a fundamentalist political organisation that aspires to re-establish the Islamic Caliphate and implement Sharia globally.

HuT, proscribed in many countries, was banned in Bangladesh in October 2009. That seems to have been reversed now as its supporters are taking out marches (including in Dhaka) and there are posters propagating its ideology.

“The Hizb ut-Tahrir is an organisation that is well established and consists of educated people. Their influx is across all segments of society in Bangladesh at present,” Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, a political commentator from Dhaka told this newspaper.

On August 9, supporters of HuT organised a rally at Baitul Mukarram North Gate in Dhaka and demanded the establishment of the Khalifah in Bangladesh based on Sharia law which they claim would ensure “true justice and welfare” of all the citizens in Bangladesh.

They also called to oust foreign companies and annul the strategic agreements with non-Muslim states.

“This is a worrying trend as HuT seems to have sympathisers in the army, they don’t believe in democracy and are against gender rights, so women have a lot to worry about,’’ a source from Dhaka told this newspaper.