Disruptive political changes in Bangladesh highlight need for ‘mutuality of interests’: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Since its independence in 1971, India's relationship with Bangladesh has "gone up and down" and it is natural that New Delhi deals with the government of the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

In his address at a book launch here, he also emphasised that India will have to look at "mutuality of interests" and said for any country in the world, neighbours are "always a conundrum", and so are "major powers".

His comments come in the backdrop of the unprecedented anti-government protests in Bangladesh which eventually led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government and her fleeing to India on August 5.

Hasina's presence in India for over three weeks has given rise to speculation in that country.

Since August 8, an interim government, led by Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus along with a team of advisers, is in place in Bangladesh.

The book 'Stategic Conundrum: Reshaping India's Foreign Policy', written by Rajiv Sikri, former ambassador of India, talks about the country's relationship with its neighbouring countries and the accompanying challenges.