10 new AYUSH Institutes to open over next five years, says Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, visited the All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) on Friday and announced the establishment of 10 new AYUSH institutes over the next five years, aimed at expanding the traditional medical system to benefit every citizen of India.

During his visit, he conducted a thorough inspection of the campus and reviewed the treatments and facilities provided to patients. In a program held on-site, the Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to realizing the Prime Minister's vision of making Ayurveda accessible to every household.

He noted that while Ayurveda and India's traditional medical system suffered significant setbacks during the colonial period and foreign invasions, there is now a global resurgence in the recognition and acceptance of Yoga and Ayurveda.

In a conversation with the media, Jadhav mentioned that the President of India has expressed interest in visiting the institute, and his visit was part of the preparations.

During his visit, the Minister also inaugurated an auditorium dedicated to the late Prof. Sanjay Gupta, the former Medical Superintendent who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he unveiled the brochure for the upcoming international conference "AAROHA-2024," scheduled for October 17-19.