Audi owner brutally assaults Ola cab driver in Mumbai causing serious head injury; probe on

Qaymuddin Mainuddin Qureshi is currently admitted in JJ hospital due to serious injuries to his head. He has filed a complaint with the Parksite Police Station following which Chakravarti and his wife, Antara Ghosh (27), were served a notice.

“The incident happened around 11:20 pm on August 18 when Ola cab driver Qayamuddin was travelling towards Ulwe in Navi Mumbai with a passenger. He submitted a complaint of assault on Wednesday. As per the complainant, he was going from Asalpha metro rail station when an Audi car dashed his car from the rear," an official told Economic Times.

Further investigations into claims from both the parties are currently underway.

Chakravrti is a journalist and a former employee of Moneycontrol. The news organization took to social media on Friday to address the incident and stated that he is no longer a part of the company as he had resigned in June 2024.