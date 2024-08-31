Ayush is India's soft power: AIIA Director; Highlights exports, economic growth potential

NEW DELHI: Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) emphasized the role of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) as a significant soft power of India, presenting vast opportunities for economic growth and international exports. She said in an interaction with TNIE.

"Ayush is not just a sector; it embodies India's rich cultural heritage and serves as a unique selling proposition (USP) that cannot be replicated elsewhere," the director stated. "This is a soft power of India, akin to our art and culture, and it holds immense potential for boosting the economy," she said.

The director added that integrating Ayush principles with agriculture could lead to substantial income increases for farmers. "By adopting integrated farming practices, we can double farmers' incomes while promoting sustainable agricultural techniques," she noted.

"This sector has the potential to serve as a backbone for the Indian economy." The Nesari further elaborated on the interconnectedness of the Ayush sector with agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and biomedical engineering. "As we strengthen our agricultural base, we also enhance opportunities in the pharmaceutical and health sectors," she explained. The director projected a significant rise in the export of Ayurvedic products, highlighting the increasing global demand for natural and holistic health solutions.