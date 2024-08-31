Ayush is India's soft power: AIIA Director; Highlights exports, economic growth potential

NEW DELHI: Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) emphasized the role of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) as a significant soft power of India, presenting vast opportunities for economic growth and international exports. She said in an interaction with TNIE.
"Ayush is not just a sector; it embodies India's rich cultural heritage and serves as a unique selling proposition (USP) that cannot be replicated elsewhere," the director stated. "This is a soft power of India, akin to our art and culture, and it holds immense potential for boosting the economy," she said.
The director added that integrating Ayush principles with agriculture could lead to substantial income increases for farmers. "By adopting integrated farming practices, we can double farmers' incomes while promoting sustainable agricultural techniques," she noted.
"This sector has the potential to serve as a backbone for the Indian economy." The Nesari further elaborated on the interconnectedness of the Ayush sector with agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and biomedical engineering. "As we strengthen our agricultural base, we also enhance opportunities in the pharmaceutical and health sectors," she explained. The director projected a significant rise in the export of Ayurvedic products, highlighting the increasing global demand for natural and holistic health solutions.
The Government aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the health sector, with a target of developing 100 unicorns over the next three years. During an exclusive interview with the director of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Tanuja revealed that the initiative is centered around three key areas: Ayurvedic food products, biomedical engineering, and technology integration.
"With rising health consciousness among consumers, there is a tremendous opportunity in the healthy food products market," the AIIA director stated. "The demand for nutritious alternatives to junk food is expanding, and startups in this sector are poised for success." The biomedical engineering sector is also set to benefit, with innovations like point-of-care devices gaining traction. "Imagine a digital watch that not only tracks your pulse but also provides insights into your dosha and Prakruti, guiding your daily dietary choices," the director explained. The integration of traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern technology is seen as a catalyst for growth. "The convergence of tradition and technology opens up a plethora of opportunities in pharmaceuticals, agro-tech, food products, and the service sector," the director added.
Job creation is another significant outcome anticipated from this initiative. "Startups inherently generate employment opportunities, particularly for the youth," the director emphasized. "This is a sunrise sector with untapped potential, and we are optimistic about the economic boost it will bring."
Furthermore, Nesari highlighted the potential of Ayush textiles, which incorporate medicinal herbs like Neem and turmeric. "Companies are now producing textiles imbued with these herbs, providing therapeutic benefits for skin conditions such as psoriasis and allergies," they said.