Chirag: No rift with BJP, love for PM unshakable

PATNA: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday denied any rift between him and ally BJP, and claimed that his love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unshakable”.

Talking to mediapersons in Patna on the sidelines of a meeting with senior leaders of the party, Chirag said that rumours about rift between LJP(RV) and BJP were being spread by Opposition to suit its vested interest. “I am little bothered about this,” he said.

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday alleged that three MPs of Chirag’s party were in ouch with the BJP. RJD referred to Chirag’s stance on issues like Waqf Board reforms, lateral entry into bureaucracy, and sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

Reiterating his respect for PM Modi, Chirag said, “I am inseparable from him, as long as he is the Prime Minister.”

To a query, Union minister said that his party was willing to participate in assembly elections as part of NDA. “We have pre-poll alliance and contest the next assembly elections as partner of the NDA,” he asserted.