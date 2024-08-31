Didi again writes to Modi seeking Central laws, hikes salary of civic volunteers

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the lack of response to her earlier appeal for a stronger legislation on crimes against women in the wake of a trainee doctor’s rape and murder in Kolkata.

In her latest letter, a copy of which she posted on her X handle, Banerjee accused the Centre of not taking her concerns seriously. “No reply was received from your end on such a sensitive issue,” she wrote.

Acknowledging the reply she received from the Minister of Women and Child Development, the Trinamool Congress supremo said it “barely attends the gravity of the issue raised in my letter.”

A few days back in a letter addressed to the Mamata, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi had sharply criticised the state government for failing to implement measures for the safety of women and children.