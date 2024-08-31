Haryana assembly polls: BJP relies on freshers, farmers, sports icons

NEW DELHI: The BJP is likely to field some distinguished sportspersons as candidates in the Haryana assembly polls due October 1.
The BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC), which met on Thursday evening to finalize key decisions on the 90-member assembly polls, is learnt to given its go-ahead for the strategy. The meeting was attended by PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah.
The meeting may also field some former MPs, and women candidates. Sources said the CEC has agreed to include several former MPs, who lost in the recent Lok Sabha polls, in a bid to capitalise on their voter base and caste equations.
Speaking to this newspaper on Friday, some leaders indicated that the party plans to release a list of candidates for 50-55 assembly seats by Saturday. “The decision to field sportspersons is expected to resonate strongly with the sports fraternity in Haryana, a state renowned for producing successful athletes and wrestlers, who have made notable contributions to national and international sports,” said a senior party leader.
The CEC meeting on Thursday evening was held after the meeting of Haryana BJP core group, which involved senior central leaders. Sources said the party may be dropping over a dozen sitting MLAs and some state ministers to make way for new and promising candidates who could brighten up the party’s image and thwart anti-incumbency sentiments in some seats.
The BJP may also pick some prominent farmers to regain the trust of the agricultural community, which has reportedly been eroded following repeated protests by farmers. Similarly, the party may field influential entrants from other outfits.
Chief Minister Nayab Saini is expected to be fielded from either the Karnal or Ladwa.
Saini for Ladwa seat
CM Nayab Singh Saini will contest the Haryana assembly polls from Ladwa in Kurukshetra district, the BJP’s state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli said on Friday. The ruling BJP is expected to release its first list of candidates for the October 1 polls by Sunday.