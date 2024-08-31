Haryana assembly polls: BJP relies on freshers, farmers, sports icons

NEW DELHI: The BJP is likely to field some distinguished sportspersons as candidates in the Haryana assembly polls due October 1.

The BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC), which met on Thursday evening to finalize key decisions on the 90-member assembly polls, is learnt to given its go-ahead for the strategy. The meeting was attended by PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah.

The meeting may also field some former MPs, and women candidates. Sources said the CEC has agreed to include several former MPs, who lost in the recent Lok Sabha polls, in a bid to capitalise on their voter base and caste equations.