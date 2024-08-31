Haryana Assembly polls rescheduled to October 5 over Bishnoi festival

CHANDIGARH: Citing the centuries-old festival of the Bishnoi community, the Election Commission today has deferred the voting date of the assembly polls in Haryana from October 1 to 5 which will be held in a single phase and also shifted the date of counting votes for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Haryana to October 8.

The notification issued by ECI reads, "Subsequently, representations have been received from national and state political parties and all India Bishnoi Mahasabha regarding mass movement of people of Bishnoi community of Haryana to Rajasthan to participate in centuries-old Asoj Amavasya festival celebration. It may deny voting rights to a large number of people and may lead to reduce voters’ participation in the general election to legislative assembly of Haryana."

Now the date of notification is September 5, while the last date of nomination is September 12. The date of scrutiny is September 13 and the last date of withdrawal is September 16.

Citing holidays before and after the Haryana assembly polls on October 1 which could lead to lower voter turnout, the state's BJP unit wrote to the Election Commission of India requesting a brief postponement of the assembly polls. The Indian National Lok Dal too has demanded the postponement.

BJP’s member of the state election management committee Varinder Garg had said, "We have reasoned that assembly election date of October 1 is preceded by holiday on weekend and followed by some more holidays which may hit the voting percentage as people tend to go on a long vacation."

"For a better turnout, any new date after a string of holidays is over should be fine. By taking leave on September 30, people would be able to enjoy a six-day break. This might affect the voting percentage in the poll-bound Haryana."

BJP sources had said party’s state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli’s letter to the state EC was sent then the State EC chief Pankaj Agarwal had acknowledged his letter, saying it has been referred to the ECI.

September 28 being a Saturday is a holiday for many, while Sunday is also a holiday. On October 1, it is a poll holiday, which is followed by Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and October 3 is also a holiday on account of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.

This had triggered a political controversy with the main opposition Congress alleging that the BJP was trying to delay the elections in the face of public anger to ouster the government.

The Election Commission has previously adjusted election dates to accommodate various community sentiments. In 2022, the Punjab Assembly elections were postponed by a week to allow devotees to travel to Varanasi for Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Similarly, in Manipur, the polling dates were changed to respect the Christian community’s Sunday prayers.

In Rajasthan, the 2023 Assembly elections saw a rescheduling from a date that coincided with Devuthani Ekadashi, a day of significant mass weddings. Additionally, during the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the polling date was adjusted due to Barawafat, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections which were held on October 21, the voter turnout was a little over 68%. The BJP had a vote share of 36.5%, Congress 28.1%, JJP 14.8% and others 2.4%. In the 2014 assembly polls, the turnout was 76.6%. The BJP had a vote share of 33.3%, Congress 20.7% and INLD 24.2%.