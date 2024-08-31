IIT Mandi study reveals how animals navigate home after unexpected detours

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have conducted a study to understand how animals navigate back home after foraging, even when confronted with unexpected detours. The study, published in the journal PRX LIFE, explores the complexities of homing behavior within a controlled environment using small programmable robots. The findings have the potential to revolutionize autonomous vehicle navigation, enhance search and rescue missions, and offer insights into cellular dynamics.

The research was led by Harsh Soni from IIT Mandi, along with Arnab Pal and Arup Biswas from The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, who worked on the theoretical and numerical aspects of the study. Nitin Kumar and Somnath Paramanich from IIT Bombay conducted the experimental work.

Different species use various strategies to navigate back home, such as path integration based on distance travelled and direction, environmental cues like smells or landmarks, star positions, or the Earth’s magnetic field. Despite these varied methods, homing is typically a highly efficient process. However, the impact of random factors, or “noise,” on animal navigation remains an area of ongoing research.

To investigate these patterns, the research team used small robots designed to mimic animal behaviour. These robots, approximately 7.5 cm in diameter, are equipped with sensors to detect objects and light, enabling them to locate a "home" marked by the brightest light source. The robots navigate using independently controlled wheels and adjust their paths based on light intensity, similar to certain animals.

The study found that beyond an optimal level of randomness, the duration of homing remains unaffected. Computer simulations further supported these findings, showing that occasional "resets," where the robots reoriented directly toward home, improved their ability to correct their paths.

Harsh Soni, assistant professor at the School of Physical Sciences at IIT Mandi, highlighted the broader implications of the research, noting that these findings could inform the development of better navigation systems for autonomous vehicles and improve search and rescue operations. Additionally, the study offers valuable insights into cellular dynamics, suggesting that similar processes might be at play. The research provides new perspectives on the physics of homing and opens avenues for further exploration in both biological and technological contexts.