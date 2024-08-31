In sensational robbery, 1500 brand new iPhones worth Rs 12 crore stolen from truck in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: In a sensational robbery, around 1500 brand new iPhones worth almost Rs 12 crore have been stolen from a container truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district.

Investigations into the robbery have established the role of a securityman Warish, who is untraceable since the August 15 incident.

Surprisingly, Warish, who hails from Palwal in Haryana, was hired by the company without any police verification. The driver of the truck, who alleged that he was drugged and subsequently tied up, also belongs to the same Mewat region of Haryana and Rajasthan.

The incident happened as the container truck carrying a consignment of the brand new iPhones from the manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu was passing through Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni, Narsinghpur and Sagar districts on its way to northern India.

The truck driver alleged that on the night of August 15, while the truck was passing through MP, the securityman accompanying him boarded someone else on the truck, saying that he was known to him. The driver alleged that the tea he consumed later was drugged.