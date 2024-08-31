Jaishankar says Chinese investments should come under thorough scrutiny

NEW DELHI: India faces a unique challenge with China which goes beyond the general concerns the world has with the country, said External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, on Saturday.

“We are not the only country in the world which is having a debate about China. Go to Europe, and the US they all have issues with China. India has a special China problem. We have had a difficult situation at the border for the last four years. Sensible situation to take precautions,” said Dr Jaishankar.

“On investments, it's common sense that investments from China should be scrutinised,” he added.

Jaishankar spoke about the complexities of India’s relationship with China, in the backdrop of the ongoing border tensions. He was speaking during a session titled "New India's Risks, Reforms and Responsibilities”, at an ET Media Conclave.

“In my view at a certain level with certain countries, the line between economy and security is very thin. There could be a risk with pharmaceutical, telecom investments technology from China,” he added.