Kolkata rape-murder: Bike-borne civic volunteer of Kolkata Police held for entering protest area

KOLKATA: A civic volunteer of Kolkata Police was arrested on Saturday for allegedly riding into a barricaded area with his motorcycle and injuring one of Rabindra Bharati University students who were holding a demonstration there against the rape and murder of a doctor, a senior officer said.

The incident occurred at 2 am when the civic volunteer of the Sithi Police Station entered the barricaded area, where a night vigil seeking justice for the deceased doctor was going on, and hit one of the agitating students, he said.

The accused was in an inebriated condition when the incident took place on B T Road at Sinthi crossing near the varsity in the northern part of the city, one of the protesting students said.

The agitating students blocked the arterial road for nearly five hours, alleging that a traffic sergeant helped the civic volunteer escape from the spot and demanding that penal action be taken against the offender.

"An FIR has been filed in this matter and the civic volunteer was arrested. We have demobilised him and necessary legal steps have been taken," a senior police officer told PTI.

Traffic movement was normalised on BT Road after the blockade was lifted by the agitators around 8.30 am, the police said. The students of Rabindra Bharati University had permission to hold the protest.