Pilot drops damaged helicopter mid-air to avoid accident

DEHRADUN: In a heart-stopping manoeuvre, a pilot flying an Airforce Mi-17 helicopter was forced to drop a damaged helicopter being transported for repairs after the Mi-17 experienced sudden imbalance mid-air. The dramatic incident occurred when the pilot, realizing the danger, released the crippled helicopter, which crashed to the ground.

Fortunately, no casualties or damage to property were reported, thanks to the swift action by the pilot.

The disabled helicopter belonged to Crystal Aviation Company.

"We were transporting the damaged helicopter to Gauchar when the Mi-17 suddenly became imbalanced," said a source.

"The pilot, sensing danger, quickly scanned for an empty space and dropped the helicopter into the valley," he said.

According to government sources, the helicopter being carried for repair had made an emergency landing on May 24, 2024, due to technical issues. Following this, the aircraft was being transported to Gauchar airstrip for repairs, suspended from an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter.

Rahul Choubey, District Tourism Officer, told this newspaper, "On May 24, a technical glitch in a Crystal Aviation company helicopter prompted the pilot to make an emergency landing short of the Kedarnath helipad, and fortunately all passengers on board landed safely."

According to sources at the District Disaster Management Office, "There were no passengers or cargo on board the crippled helicopter when it crashed."

A rescue team rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the news and is currently assessing the situation.

"We urge everyone not to spread rumours about any casualties in the helicopter crash," said a spokesperson for the rescue team.