Two more leaders quit BJP over selection of candidates for J-K Assembly polls

JAMMU: Two more BJP leaders, including a district president, submitted their resignations from the primary membership of the party on Saturday, citing their resentment against the choice of candidates in their constituencies for the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a related development, hundreds of BJP workers took out a rally in the Khour block of the Chhamb Assembly constituency on the outskirts of Jammu against fielding former MLA Rajeev Sharma from there.

The BJP is facing resentment over its ticket distribution in the Union Territory immediately after it started releasing the list of candidates for the Assembly elections on August 26, with party leaders and workers protesting in several districts of the Jammu region.

In a damage control exercise, the party mobilised several top leaders, including Union ministers, to reach out to disgruntled leaders to defuse the situation.

Two of its rebel leaders have already filed their nominations as independent candidates from Ramban and Padder-Nagseni Assembly constituencies, which are among 24 constituencies going to polls in the first phase of the three-phased elections on September 18.