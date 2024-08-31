UCC a measure of justice for women: V-P

On the President’s remarks, Dhankhar said, “President Murmu is a tribal woman herself. She has seen the ground reality. She rightly expressed in a media note that enough is enough for crime against women. I want this clarion call to be a national call. I want everyone to be a participant in this call.” He added, “I want everyone in the country to heed the sane, sage and timely caution by the President of India.”

Stating that the fear in the minds of girls and women is a cause of concern, Dhankhar said, “How can in the land of Bharat, girls and women be unsafe? How can their dignity be outraged.”

He also stressed the need for financial independence for women. “I call upon each of you to be financially independent. This is important for you to unleash your energy and potential,” he said.

“Girls are the most important stakeholders in the development of the nation. They constitute the backbone and spinal strength of the rural economy, agro-economy and informal economy,” Dhankhar added.

Highlighting India’s current growth trajectory, he stressed that this progress cannot be achieved without the full participation of women. “The very thought of India as a developed nation without the participation of girls and women is not rational. They have energy, they have talent. With your participation, the dream of a developed India will be fulfilled before 2047,” he said.

Dhankhar also slammed “anti-national” narratives against India and called it the biggest challenge to the development of the country. He urged students to keep the national interest above political and ideological differences.