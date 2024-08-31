UGC promotes NATS 2.0 registration

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notification urging higher educational institutions to register on the newly launched NATS 2.0 Portal. This initiative aims to maximize apprenticeship opportunities for students, providing them with industry-recognized certifications upon completion. These apprenticeships are designed to bridge the skills gap, ensuring that students are equipped with job-ready skills and offering valuable insights into placement trends and industry needs.

The National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), a flagship program under the Apprentices Act of 1961 (amended in 1973), is focused on equipping Indian youth with practical, hands-on training in various trades. This program is open to graduates, diploma holders, and those with vocational certificates, offering them on-the-job training (OJT) opportunities that typically last between six months and one year.

With the introduction of the NATS 2.0 portal, the government aims to broaden access to apprenticeships, making it easier for young people to find and secure positions that match their skills and aspirations. The portal serves as a comprehensive platform for all apprenticeship-related activities, including candidate registration, application processes, job postings, contract management, certification, and stipend disbursement. Stipends will be distributed directly to apprentices through the portal via Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), ensuring a smooth and transparent process.

For Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), the NATS 2.0 portal offers numerous benefits. It facilitates connections between students and potential employers, enhancing students' employability through practical experience and relevant skills. Additionally, the portal streamlines apprenticeship management, reducing administrative burdens and enhancing the institution's reputation through active collaboration with industry. The direct disbursement of stipends further simplifies financial processes, making it easier for institutions to support their students' professional development.