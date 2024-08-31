West Bengal: Doctors say getting threat calls, will intensify stir

KOLKATA: Angry and dissatisfied with the state government’s response to their repeated demands in the rape-murder of a trainee post-graduate doctor, protesting junior doctors in West Bengal have decided to strengthen their movement amid allegations that they have been getting threatening calls to resume their work failing which they would face “drastic action.”
Sources said that the protestors were planning to gherao Kolkata’s Lalbazzar police headquarters demanding the removal of police commissioner Vinit Goyel.
They have also decided to gherao other important places in Kolkata in protest against the police failure to arrest the accused more than 20 days after the incident.
“We are not aware where we are getting the threatening calls from or who the callers are. These calls are from unknown numbers,” said doctors. “We get no response to call-backs. We have decided to strengthen our movement,” said a junior doctor.
“The police commissioner misled the parents of the victims and also junior students of the trainee doctor. He should be removed from his post,” said a protestor.
They have decided to convene a series of demonstrations in the coming days to pressure the government and the CBI to hasten the punishment process.
Meanwhile, BJP’s Mohila Morcha on Friday put locks at the state women commission’s office claiming that the organization was is a defunct body and that it has no power to look after the welfare of the women.
Locket Chatterjee , BJP leader said: “How can the state government sit idle when the women commission is not functioning properly. We have sent letters to the state government urging them to look into why the commission is not taking any action in the incident. But the authorities don’t answer our calls.”
“We will continue our demonstration till justice is meted out for the RG Kar victim,” said Chatterjee.
On Thursday, multiple CBI teams visited the state-run Kar hospital as part of their ongoing investigations. The first of the three teams from the agency’s Nizam Palace office probing the alleged financial irregularities reached the hospital morgue to inquire about its infrastructure, protocols involved in preserving dead bodies and conducting post-mortems, a CBI official said.
‘Lock’ on state women’s panel office in Kolkata
Senior BJP women leaders and members of the party’s Mahila morcha on Friday put up the giant-sized model of a lock on the gate of West Bengal State Women’s Commission, alleging it has failed to issue a single statement after the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar. A five-member delegation went inside the commission office after arguments with police.
CBI continues to quiz ex-principal of RG Kar
The CBI on Friday summoned former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, for the 14th consecutive day as part of its probe into the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9. Ghosh, officials said, has already been quizzed for over 140 hours. Ghosh is also under the agency’s lens in the financial misconduct case.