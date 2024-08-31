West Bengal: Doctors say getting threat calls, will intensify stir

KOLKATA: Angry and dissatisfied with the state government’s response to their repeated demands in the rape-murder of a trainee post-graduate doctor, protesting junior doctors in West Bengal have decided to strengthen their movement amid allegations that they have been getting threatening calls to resume their work failing which they would face “drastic action.”

Sources said that the protestors were planning to gherao Kolkata’s Lalbazzar police headquarters demanding the removal of police commissioner Vinit Goyel.

They have also decided to gherao other important places in Kolkata in protest against the police failure to arrest the accused more than 20 days after the incident.

“We are not aware where we are getting the threatening calls from or who the callers are. These calls are from unknown numbers,” said doctors. “We get no response to call-backs. We have decided to strengthen our movement,” said a junior doctor.

“The police commissioner misled the parents of the victims and also junior students of the trainee doctor. He should be removed from his post,” said a protestor.

They have decided to convene a series of demonstrations in the coming days to pressure the government and the CBI to hasten the punishment process.