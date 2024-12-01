Bhopal Gas Tragedy affected kids make it big in the world of para-sports

BHOPAL: "There is light at the end of every dark tunnel," is how the saying goes and it applies for the children living with intellectual and physical deformities after being affected by the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, as they are determined to leave the obnoxious past behind, by creating a niche in the world of para-sports.

At the forefront among the promising special teenagers and youngsters aged between 13 and 23 years, is 17-year-old Disha Tiwari, whose intellectual disability disorder (IDD) has failed to prevent her from shooting to success in the basketball arena.

Eldest among the three children of jobless driver Mahesh Tiwari and Arti Tiwari (both were aged between 3 and 5 years respectively when the December 1984 tragedy happened), Disha was part of the Indian team, which won the silver medal in the basketball event of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 – world’s largest inclusive sports event, in which thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities compete together.

"Health hazards emanating from the killer gas leak of 1984 have become part and parcel of me and my wife. Two of my three children, including eldest Disha and youngest Rishi (10) suffer from the same intellectual disabilities, while our second child Avdhesh is completely normal and bright in studies."

"Disha, however, with the help of experts is determined at making big in basketball and short-distance running. We’re proud of her work ethics and determination to excel particularly in the basketball arena,” said a proud Mahesh Tiwari, whose health problems have seen him lose a driver’s job three months back.