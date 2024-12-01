Bihar: Four girls killed as earth collapses on them while digging

BUXAR: Four girls were killed after a mound of earth collapsed on them in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened in Sarenja village in Rajpur police station area when six girls were digging earth to get mud for setting up a kuchcha house, they said.

The deceased were identified as Shivani Kumari (6), Sanju Kumari (11), Naintara Kumari (12) and Sarita Kumari (11), they added.

One girl was also injured in the incident, and she was admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

"It's a very tragic incident. A financial assistance of Rs 20,000 is being provided to the next of kin of each deceased. Besides, ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will also be provided by the authorities concerned," SP Shubham Arya said.