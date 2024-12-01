BSF shares list of 136 drone-using drug traffickers with Punjab police

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a list of 136 drug peddlers, who utilise drones for cross-border smuggling, to the Punjab Police for action under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.
Smugglers based in Pakistan are reportedly using low-cost drones to counter the anti-drone technology deployed along the Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab.
According to the BSF, these traffickers exploit reduced visibility during the winter months, particularly due to fog, to smuggle drugs and sophisticated weapons via drones.
Inspector General of BSF (Punjab Frontier) Atul Fulzale said, “Traffickers take advantage of the reduced visibility during winter due to fog and smuggle drugs and sophisticated weapons using drones. We have handed over a list of 136 smugglers to the state police for their preventive arrest in order to curb the cross-border smuggling.”
This year, the BSF has intercepted and seized 270 drones along the Punjab border, a significant increase from 107 last year and just 21 in 2022. These seizures led to the confiscation of 254 kg of heroin in 2023, compared to 440 kg in 2022 and 317 kg in 2021.
Additionally, 37 arms and 409 rounds of ammunition have been seized, while three intruders from Pakistan and other countries were shot down.
Sources revealed that smugglers are increasingly using smaller drones with a payload capacity of up to 500 grams, replacing the larger hexacopters previously used, which could carry 4 to 5 kilograms of contraband.
To compensate for the reduced payload, the frequency of drone sorties has significantly increased.
As part of their ongoing efforts, the BSF continues to enhance surveillance and interception capabilities to thwart such activities.