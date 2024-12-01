BSF shares list of 136 drone-using drug traffickers with Punjab police

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a list of 136 drug peddlers, who utilise drones for cross-border smuggling, to the Punjab Police for action under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.

Smugglers based in Pakistan are reportedly using low-cost drones to counter the anti-drone technology deployed along the Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab.

According to the BSF, these traffickers exploit reduced visibility during the winter months, particularly due to fog, to smuggle drugs and sophisticated weapons via drones.

Inspector General of BSF (Punjab Frontier) Atul Fulzale said, “Traffickers take advantage of the reduced visibility during winter due to fog and smuggle drugs and sophisticated weapons using drones. We have handed over a list of 136 smugglers to the state police for their preventive arrest in order to curb the cross-border smuggling.”