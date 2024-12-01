'I always come to my village; no confusion over visit,' says Shinde, backs BJP’s CM choice amid formation talks

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the BJP will decide on the state's new CM who will have his full support, and asserted there were no differences among Mahayuti partners on government formation.

Talking to reporters at his native Dare village in Satara district, Shinde also said talks were underway on government formation and all decisions will be taken through a consensus by the three Mahayuti allies - Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP.

Shinde also said he comes to his village regularly and wondered why should there be any confusion (over his visit) when he cleared his stand on the CM's post last week.

The Shiv Sena leader, who headed to his native village on Friday amid speculation that he was not happy with the way the new government was shaping up, had taken ill and will return to Mumbai on Sunday evening, an aide said earlier in the day.

The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP retained power with a landslide victory in the assembly elections, the results of which were announced on November 23.