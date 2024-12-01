Uttarkashi Mahapanchayat: TG MLA urges U'Khand CM to adopt Yogi's approach to counter 'love jihad'

DEHRADUN: BJP MLA from Hyderabad T Raja Singh sparked controversy on Sunday by calling for the demolition of illegal mosques in Uttarakhand, and drawing a parallel with the actions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing a 'Mahapanchayat' organized by Hindu nationalist groups in Uttarkashi, Raja said, "The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami should follow in the footsteps of Yogi Adityanath and take bulldozer action against illegal mosques."

This statement has added fuel to the already simmering communal tensions in the state. The demand for demolition of the mosque, which has been ongoing for two months, has been deemed illegal by the authorities.

A pre-scheduled maha panchayat took place at Ramlila Maidan in Uttarkashi on Sunday, drawing a substantial crowd of Hindu nationalist supporters, including the Telangana MLA. Organized by the Devbhoomi Vichar Manch, the event featured provocative speeches and culminated in demands for the demolition of an alleged 'illegal mosque' in the area.

MLA T Raja Singh claimed that the Muslim population in Uttarakhand has grown from one per cent to 25 per cent in just 24 years. He further demanded that the Uttarakhand Chief Minister to learn from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and use bulldozers to teach "love and land jihadis" a lesson.

Speakers at the gathering called for a fair investigation into the alleged illegal construction of the mosque in Uttarkashi and its subsequent demolition. They warned, "If a fair investigation is not conducted, there will be a fierce agitation in the coming days."

The Mahapanchayat was held under tight police security, highlighting the sensitive nature of the issue. The controversy has sparked concerns about communal tensions in the region, with many criticizing the inflammatory rhetoric used by the speakers.

Reacting sharply to recent statements made by the MLA, Congress State President Karan Mahara expressed his disapproval, stating, "We strongly condemn the remarks made by BJP MLA Raja. It is unacceptable to disturb the peaceful valleys of Devbhoomi with such inflammatory speeches."

In the wake of T Raja's controversial remarks, political tensions have escalated, prompting immediate action from the BJP headquarters. The party's State Media in charge, Manveer Singh Chauhan, stated, "Chief Minister Dhami's strong image and decisive actions have established him as a role model not only in Uttarakhand but across the country. Inspired by his efforts, other states are also planning to take stringent measures against issues like land jihad and illegal encroachments."

Thakur Raja Singh, a former BJP MLA in Telangana, made headlines after his suspension from the party on August 23, 2022, due to controversial remarks about Muhammad. Although his suspension was lifted on October 22 of the same year, Singh remains one of India's most contentious politicians, facing over 105 criminal cases, including 18 related to communal offenses.