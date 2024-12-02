AIDS Day: India’s efforts lowered HIV cases by 44% in 13 years, says Nadda

NEW DELHI: India’s sustained efforts have ensured a low HIV epidemic level over the years, with new infections in the country in 2023 almost 44 per cent lower than in 2010, while AIDS-related deaths have declined by 79 per cent, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Sunday.

On the World AIDS Day, the health ministry released data that said HIV prevalence in adults continues to be high in Mizoram and Nagaland, closely followed by Manipur. The rising trend in Punjab is a cause for concern.

According to the India HIV Estimates Technical Report, Prevention Progress Update 2023-2024, even with the low prevalence, India still has a significant HIV burden with an estimated 25.44 lakh AIDS patients in 2023. Women aged above 15 accounted for 44 per cent of the burden, while nearly 3 per cent of the cases were among children.