Appointment of new Brahmos chief challenged in Tribunal

The case was filed on November 29 and the first hearing took place on November 30. According to sources, the CAT has sought a detailed response from DRDO within four weeks and has scheduled the next hearing on December 30. The petitioner has made DRDO and Joshi as respondents.

Sources said that Naidu, a Distinguished Scientist, is seven years senior to Joshi and has served as an Outstanding Scientist since 2017, a position Joshi currently holds. With only three years left in service compared to Joshi’s six, Naidu’s plea is to consider his seniority and experience.

The organisation is currently engaged in advanced negotiations with three to four countries, with the next stages of deliveries to the Philippines also coming up under a $375 million contract. These negotiations are critical for establishing India as a reliable defence exporter and the deliberations demand steady leadership to avoid delays.