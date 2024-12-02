Appointment of new Brahmos chief challenged in Tribunal

NEW DELHI: In a rare instance, the appointment of BrahMos Aerospace chief has been challenged in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad. The leadership dispute comes at a time the organisation is working on the country’s biggest defence supply order to the Philippines.
The crisis stems from the appointment of Jaiteerth R Joshi as Chief Executive Officer, a decision contested by Sivasubramanyam Nambi Naidu, alleging he was superseded during the selection.
The case was filed on November 29 and the first hearing took place on November 30. According to sources, the CAT has sought a detailed response from DRDO within four weeks and has scheduled the next hearing on December 30. The petitioner has made DRDO and Joshi as respondents.
Sources said that Naidu, a Distinguished Scientist, is seven years senior to Joshi and has served as an Outstanding Scientist since 2017, a position Joshi currently holds. With only three years left in service compared to Joshi’s six, Naidu’s plea is to consider his seniority and experience.
The organisation is currently engaged in advanced negotiations with three to four countries, with the next stages of deliveries to the Philippines also coming up under a $375 million contract. These negotiations are critical for establishing India as a reliable defence exporter and the deliberations demand steady leadership to avoid delays.
On the domestic front, the Army and Air Force are in the midst of more BrahMos procurements. However, leadership ambiguity raises concerns about meeting these strategic priorities.
Alexander Maksichev, co-director of Brahmos Aerospace, recently said active discussions are on with countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and United Arab Emirates for potential contracts of this missile system.
The dispute pits two accomplished scientists against each other. Naidu, a key figure in India’s Prithvi missile programme, is recognised for his managerial expertise at Bharat Dynamics Limited, where he oversaw large-scale missile production. His experience aligns with BrahMos’ operational and export ambitions.
In contrast, Joshi is known for his contribution to the Long-Range and Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (LRSAM and MRSAM).