Centre targeting Muslims with Waqf Bill, lacks majority to pass it in Parliament: CM Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing it of targeting Muslims.

She also expressed doubts on its passage in Parliament.

Touching upon the reduction of the minority Hindu population in Bangladesh and the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country, she questioned the Centre's alleged inaction in the matter.

The chief minister, during a debate in the West Bengal assembly on a resolution opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of "fostering divisiveness, neglecting Constitutional norms, and mishandling issues like Bangladesh's minorities, the NRC, UCC, and CAA".

Banerjee alleged that the Centre had "bypassed" state governments over the matter and criticised the "lack of dialogue" on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

"The Centre did not consult us on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill," she claimed.

Banerjee also questioned the timing and process of the proposed legislation, stating, "The budget session is in February. Will you not discuss this Bill with the state before that? Is there no time for it? Will you not consult the state? We raised objections after noticing an advertisement."

She accused the Centre of pushing a "divisive agenda" by singling out Muslims.

"Why is a single religion being targeted in the name of this Waqf (Amendment) Bill? Why are Muslims being targeted? Would you dare to do the same with the properties of various Hindu temple trusts or churches? The answer is no. But, targeting a specific community suits your divisive agenda," Banerjee claimed.

Will the BJP be able to pass this Bill in Parliament as it lacks a two-thirds majority? she asked.