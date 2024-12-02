Gujarat’s former CM Shankarsinh Vaghela floats new political Party, set to fight local body polls

AHMEDABAD: Shankarsinh Vaghela, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat and a political stalwart known for his affiliations with diverse organizations and parties including the RSS, Jana Sangh, BJP, RJP, Congress, and NCP, is making a comeback to active politics by launching a new party called Praja Shakti Democratic Party.

This is the third time he launched a party after hopped from BJP to Congress to NCP twice.

After announcing his new party, Vaghela said, "I left the BJP when its sun was at its peak. Even when I exited Congress, the possibility of forming the government remained. The belief that a third party cannot thrive in Gujarat is a myth. Look at Kejriwal—despite Congress ruling Delhi for 15 years, he emerged. I will remain associated with the new party formed."

Prajashakti Democratic Party, which has been officially registered with the Gujarat state Election Commission has been assigned the symbol of a Javelin throw. Riddhirajsinh Parmar of Danta State, Banaskantha, was announced as the new president of the party. A grand convention and the inauguration of the party's office are scheduled for December 22 in Adalaj.

Recently, Vaghela was seen at the “Kshatriya Samaj Sammelan”, following a private meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Gandhinagar's Circuit House.

He is now gearing up to field candidates in the upcoming municipal, panchayat, and assembly elections, signalling a fresh bid to reshape Gujarat's political landscape.

"Shankarsinh Vaghela’s political clout in Gujarat is practically non-existent now," quips political analyst and journalist Dilip Patel. "While some claim he’s eyeing another party to assert dominance, it seems more like a strategic move to favor the BJP ahead of local body elections. His track record of aiding the BJP—whether within Congress or after leaving it—speaks volumes, Patel added.

He further said that Vaghela’s aim is to split the Kshatriya vote, keeping it from swinging towards Congress after their discontent with the BJP post-Lok Sabha elections. Ultimately, his new party might do more damage to Congress than to anyone else, conveniently paving the way for BJP gains in the upcoming polls.

After breaking away from the BJP in 1996, Shankarsinh Vaghela founded the Rashtriya Janata Party, which later merged with Congress. His political trajectory has been marked by frequent shifts, including forming Janvikalp ahead of the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vaghela aligned himself with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In February 2021, just before Gujarat's local body elections, he openly expressed interest in rejoining the Congress. Now, with the launch of his own Prajashakti Democratic Party.