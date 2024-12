KMC asks commercial establishments to put up signboards in Bengali along with other languages

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has made it mandatory for every commercial establishment in the metropolis to put up signboards in Bengali along with other languages, an official said.

The civic body is determined to enforce the usage of Bengali in signages, and has set a tentative deadline of February 21, 2025 to initiate the process, he said.

Municipal Secretary Swapan Kundu said the corporation is in contact with the owners of shops, restaurants and other business establishments to ensure that names and other information about the outlets are written in Bengali in addition to any other language.

In October, TMC Councillor Biswarup Dey had said at a KMC session that all signboards in public and private offices should have Bengali text apart from other languages and all notifications, letters and documents of the municipal corporation should also be published in Bengali.