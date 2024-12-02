No central data on paper leaks in examination: Minister Sukanta Majumdar to Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: The Centre has admitted that it does not maintain data on incidents of paper leaks in examinations conducted by central agencies.

In a written reply to Parliament, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar clarified that competitive examinations for recruitment and admissions to higher educational institutions are managed by various bodies, and data on examination-specific incidents is not maintained centrally by the ministry.

Responding to allegations of mismanagement and manipulation in the recently conducted National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses, the minister noted that NEET(UG) 2024, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, faced allegations of irregularities.

"Following the examination, reports of irregularities, cheating, and malpractices emerged. The Ministry of Education directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to undertake a comprehensive probe into allegations including conspiracy, cheating, and breach of trust," Majumdar stated.

Citing the Supreme Court's August 24 ruling, the minister highlighted that the apex court observed, "Sufficient material is not on record at present to indicate a systemic leak or malpractice. The material on record does not substantiate the allegation of widespread malpractice compromising the integrity of the examination."

In line with the court’s earlier directive dated July 23, the revised NEET(UG) 2024 results were declared on July 26.

To address concerns and enhance transparency in national-level examinations, the Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts (HLCE) on June 22. The panel, led by Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, former ISRO Chairman, submitted its report on October 21.

The committee proposed significant reforms, including strengthening the NTA, establishing institutional linkages with state agencies, and involving Test Indenting Agencies as knowledge and examination partners. It also recommended forming a high-powered steering committee to oversee the implementation of these reforms.

The Education Ministry constituted the High-Powered Steering Committee on November 14 to monitor the progress of HLCE's recommendations.