No water supply: Tribal students yet to access school inaugurated by PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Two months after the inauguration of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) by PM Narendra Modi in Jashpur, the home district of the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, the building premises didn't have a supply or any installation of potable water facility for students.

The Eklavya School built at a cost of over Rs 40 crore at Pathalgaon, about 350 km north-east of Raipur, consequently remains closed owing to the non-availability of water. The EMRS is meant to impart quality education to Scheduled Tribe children in remote areas.

PM Modi virtually inaugurated the EMRS on October 2 virtually through a video conference and the residential school secured admissions of over 300 tribal students.

Now these students have been shifted to nearby two villages for their schooling as the EMRS remained non-operational after the inauguration.

The officials of the education department expressing concern stated that the agency engaged with the EMRS project didn't undertake the initial essential groundwork.