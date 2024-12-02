No water supply: Tribal students yet to access school inaugurated by PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Two months after the inauguration of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) by PM Narendra Modi in Jashpur, the home district of the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, the building premises didn't have a supply or any installation of potable water facility for students.
The Eklavya School built at a cost of over Rs 40 crore at Pathalgaon, about 350 km north-east of Raipur, consequently remains closed owing to the non-availability of water. The EMRS is meant to impart quality education to Scheduled Tribe children in remote areas.
PM Modi virtually inaugurated the EMRS on October 2 virtually through a video conference and the residential school secured admissions of over 300 tribal students.
Now these students have been shifted to nearby two villages for their schooling as the EMRS remained non-operational after the inauguration.
The officials of the education department expressing concern stated that the agency engaged with the EMRS project didn't undertake the initial essential groundwork.
“The construction agency didn't do the requisite preliminary works, so the Eklavya School is facing a severe water crisis," said Vedanand Arya, Pathalgaon block education officer.
Digging of three borewells in the premises didn't provide any relief and owing to the non-availability of sufficient water, the 300 admitted students have not been shifted in the EMRS.
Chirruram Bhagat, former sarpanch and a parent, informed that there is no arrangement of water for the students or staff even in the girls' and boys' hostels of the residential school.
“All the students who got admission are eagerly awaiting for EMRS to start functioning. The school has not become operational despite the PM inaugurated it," he said.
Harjeet Singh Bhatiya, BJP Mandal (Pathalgaon-rural) president admitted that there remains a persisting problem at the EMRS even after two months. “The students enrolled here are facing a lot of problems. We have brought the issue to the knowledge of our Chief Minister seeking his intervention. He has assured the problem will be resolved soon”, the BJP leader said.
“Apparently owing to the gross negligence committed by the construction agency, the big residential school building intended for the education of tribal students was rendered purposeless”, said Ramesh Sharma, a journalist based in Pathalgaon.
"Usually, before the launch of any project, the land and water level indicator or availability should be properly surveyed, tested and evaluated," he added.