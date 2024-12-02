Over 25,000 positions filled in Central Higher Education Institutions: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Over 25,000 posts, including over 15,000 faculty positions, have been filled in a mission mode by the Central Higher Education Institutions (CHEIs), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, he said till October 29, a total number of 25,777 posts have been filled up, including 15,139 faculty positions, in mission mode by all CHEIs.

Pradhan further said that a total number of 25,257 vacancies have been filled up by Central Universities, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology ((IIITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore collectively, out of which 15,047 are faculty positions, including 1869 SC, 739 ST, 3089 OBC and 254 People with Disabilities were filled.

He also mentioned that occurring of vacancies and filling thereof is a continuous process. "The vacancies arise due to promotion, retirement, resignation, death, opening of new institutions, schemes or projects, and additional requirements on account of enhanced students’ strength and expansion of capacity in existing institutions," said Pradhan.

"Measures have been taken to attract quality faculties which include year-round open advertisements, recruitment through search-cum-selection procedures, a special recruitment drive, mission mode recruitment, and invitations to alumni/scientists/ faculty, etc," he added.

The minister further said that the government notified the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Act, 2019 in 2019 to provide for the reservation of posts in appointments of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the socially and educationally backward classes and the economically weaker sections, to teachers’ cadre in these CHEIs.

"The reservation is provided in the teachers' cadre to the extent of 15% for SCs, 7.5% for STs, 27% for socially and educationally backward classes, and 10% for Economically weaker sections, as per notification dated 12.7.2019 issued in pursuance of the said Act," he added.

India has 48 Central Universities (47 Central Universities running in regular mode and one Central University i.e. IGNOU running in distance learning mode).

Till October 31, there are 18,940 sanctioned teaching posts and 35,640 sanctioned non-teaching posts in Central Universities, he said to another question.