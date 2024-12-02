Over a month into power, Omar, L-G avoid tussle

SRINAGAR: Unlike tense relations between the Delhi government and Lt Governor, there has been no tussle between Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha despite passage of resolutions on restoration of statehood and special status, and not inviting the CM to security review meetings.
On October 16, Omar was sworn in as first CM of J&K union territory. With the real power lying with the Lt Governor in J&K UT after abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state into UTs, there has been no tension between Omar and Sinha.
Sinha cleared the cabinet resolution on restoration of statehood. He also did not publicly disapprove of the Assembly resolution on restoration of J&K’s special status but said at a function in UP that discussions on restoring Article 370 are irrelevant as the SC has upheld its abrogation.
Omar has also not reacted over not being invited by Sinha to the security review meetings. The LG sacked two more government employees on November 29 despite NC in its poll manifesto pledging to review cases of terminated employees. The CM has not given any statement on the sacking.
Political observer Noor Mohammad Baba said the persons holding the offices matter as their mutual chemistry makes a big impact. “If both remain within their limits, things may not crop up,” he said.
Baba said resolution on restoration of statehood was not contentious as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured that statehood would be restored. “The Assembly resolution on restoration of special status was purely recommendatory in nature. I don’t think there was anything that L-G had to do on it,” he said. “As long as the CM does not take up any contentious issue, the bonding will continue. There will be issues if the CM wants to replace chief secretary and go for bureaucratic reshuffle.”
Political analyst Faisal Ahmed said, “Abdullahs have waited for 10 years and can wait for some more time to wrest full control of J&K from LG. As of now Omar does not want to annoy the Centre,” he said.