Over a month into power, Omar, L-G avoid tussle

Sinha cleared the cabinet resolution on restoration of statehood. He also did not publicly disapprove of the Assembly resolution on restoration of J&K’s special status but said at a function in UP that discussions on restoring Article 370 are irrelevant as the SC has upheld its abrogation.

Omar has also not reacted over not being invited by Sinha to the security review meetings. The LG sacked two more government employees on November 29 despite NC in its poll manifesto pledging to review cases of terminated employees. The CM has not given any statement on the sacking.

Political observer Noor Mohammad Baba said the persons holding the offices matter as their mutual chemistry makes a big impact. “If both remain within their limits, things may not crop up,” he said.