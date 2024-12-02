Politics a 'sea of unsatisfied souls': Gadkari

NAGPUR: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said politics is a "sea of unsatisfied souls" where every person is sad and aspiring for a higher post than his current position.

Life is a game of compromises, compulsions, limitations and contradictions, Gadkari added while speaking at the launch of a book, titled '50 Golden Rules of Life', in Nagpur on Sunday.

Whether a person is in family, social, political or corporate life, the life is full of challenges and problems and the person should understand the "art of living" to face them, the senior BJP leader said.

The minister recalled a programme he had attended in Rajasthan where he said, "Politics is sea of unsatisfied souls, where every person is sad... the one who becomes corporator is sad because he did not get the chance to become MLA, and an MLA is sad because he could not get a ministerial berth."