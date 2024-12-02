Power games | Jharkhand Cabinet Formation: Soren to induct ministers in new government on Dec 5

Hemant Soren, who assumed office as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for a second consecutive term on November 28, is likely to appoint ministers in the new government on December 5. Soren had taken the oath alone on November 28 after securing an impressive victory in the state assembly elections. Sources said Soren proceeded with the oath-taking alone because his alliance partners, the Congress and the RJD, were not ready with the names of the ministers to be sworn in alongside him.

The RJD, which has four MLAs in the new assembly, had been insisting on two ministerial berths, while Soren had offered only one. The Congress, which had four ministers in the previous government, has been offered the same number in the new cabinet. However, its demands for the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and Speaker in the assembly were rejected by the Chief Minister.